“A Man Is Always Single”, RJ Mahvash Took A Dig At Palash Muchhal Over Broken Marriage With Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal

The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood musician Palash Muchhal has become the center of social media chatter. Originally scheduled for November 23rd, the ceremony was postponed, with the official reason being the ill health of Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana. However, recent online speculation suggests there could be other reasons behind the delay. An alleged chat involving Palash Muchhal went viral, leading some users to claim that he may have cheated on Smriti. While neither family has publicly confirmed these rumors, the story has continued to gain traction.

Amid the growing buzz, popular Instagram content creator RJ Mahvash uploaded a humorous video that many believe was indirectly aimed at Palash Muchhal. Known for her witty and satirical posts, Mahvash’s video quickly became a trending topic on social media. In the clip, she jokingly says, “A man is a very sweet thing, when you ask him, he’s always single… Look, I don’t know what’s true, but at my wedding, I’ll launch my groom online a week in advance.”

She continues, “Girls, please share screenshots of whoever my boyfriend is celebrating his wedding night in, or else send them to me, and I’ll share them… I just want to go in peace… You guys have ruined everything. Just tell me before the wedding. Even before the wedding, it’s fine. Just tell me.” Though the video was meant in a humorous tone, social media users immediately linked the content to the Muchhal-Mandhana wedding, fueling speculation further.

Reports indicate that Srinivas Mandhana has now been discharged from the hospital and is in stable condition. Palash Muchhal was also hospitalized briefly but has returned home. While there is no official statement regarding the new wedding date, the focus of fans remains on both their health and the unfolding rumors. As of now, the situation continues to spark debate online, with fans discussing both the reasons behind the wedding postponement and RJ Mahvash’s viral video.