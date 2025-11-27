Raghav Chadha Calls Wife Parineeti Chopra A ‘Blessing’, Says She Helped Him Achieve Work-Life Balance After Marriage

Recently, new parents Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19, 2025. Raghav Chadha reveals how marrying Parineeti Chopra brought much-needed work-life balance into his hectic routine and reflects on meeting her parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra, for the first time. He shares that Parineeti quickly adapted to life in Delhi and grew fond of the city’s warmth and culture. Raghav also expresses joy over the arrival of their baby boy, Neer, calling this new chapter the most fulfilling part of their journey together. Through marriage, family, and shared experiences, he feels his life has become more centred, harmonious, and emotionally grounded, crediting Parineeti for inspiring these positive changes.

Pari Taught Me the True Meaning of Work-Life Balance

Speaking to Curly Tales, Raghav shared his views, offering insights and reflecting on experiences that revealed more about his journey. “Before marriage, there was nothing called work-life balance in my life. And post marriage, I feel it’s like a blessing to me that Pari has made me realize the value of work-life balance.”

How Parineeti Is Settling Into Delhi Life

Raghav shared that although Parineeti has always seen herself as a “Mumbai girl,” she has quickly adapted to life in Delhi. He said she has warmly embraced the capital, especially its vibrant food culture, and is enjoying the change. “Well, I think she loves Delhi. I mean, of course she’s a Mumbai girl… But when she comes to Delhi, she enjoys it a lot. One thing she loves about Delhi is the food. She’s a big foodie. And this is my opinion, not hers. The food that you get in Delhi, you don’t get in Mumbai. The chaat, pakodi… you don’t get that flavour in Mumbai,” he shared.

Raghav’s First Meeting With Parineeti’s Parents

Raghav remembered meeting Parineeti’s parents for the first time at their Ambala home, where a brief, courteous visit unexpectedly grew into a long, warm, and engaging conversation, leaving him with a lasting sense of comfort and connection. “The first meeting was in Ambala… It was a very good and interesting meeting. I was originally supposed to spend only 30–40 minutes. Quick chai. But I think I ended up spending 4 hours in their house. We sat, chatted, ate, had tea, buffet, had lunch. It was a fantastic meeting,” he stated.

He laughed when asked about any “internal fights,” saying there were none and that she gave him immense love. He admitted that meeting Parineeti’s parents made him far more nervous than delivering a speech in Parliament. “For the first time, I was a little more nervous than when I was giving a speech in Parliament,” he revealed.