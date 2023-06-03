Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Funny Picture Of Fatima Sana Sheikh, Netizens React!

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, has posted numerous photos of her family and friends on her social media account. Some of the photos are of her fiancee Nupur Shikhare, while others are of her cousins. Some photos also include Kiran Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Fatima is shown in one of these photos wearing a wig with long hair.

Ira Khan Shares Fatima’s funny picture

Ira captioned the photos she posted on Instagram, “May dump.” I’d prefer less heat and more mango. Ira and Nupur are shown playing indoor games with their buddies in the majority of the photos. Some photos show Ayra and Nupur together. Fatima is shown in one photo sporting a wig with a black top and shorts.

A variety of comments have also been left on Ira’s post. Fatima commented, “Hahaha… this wig!.” Zain Mari Khan, Ira’s cousin, complemented her black slit dress, writing, “I love you and that daisy dress is very cute.” “Are you all a paglet?” a user commented on these photos. “Very beautiful pictures…” said another person. Ira Also shares a picture in which Aamir khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao is seen kissing Ira on her cheek.

Ira khan is Dating Nupur Shikre

Ira frequently posts photos of herself and her fiancee Nupur on her Instagram account. Both got engaged in a private ceremony in November. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Imran Khan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh also attended the function. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer who specialises in Callisthenics and Movements. Since 2008, he has been known to have trained former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.He also trained Ira Khan’s father and Actor Aamir Khan.