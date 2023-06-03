Manoj Tiwari Shows His New Born Daughter While He Celebrates Wife’s Birthday: See!

MP Manoj Tiwari, who has established a distinct personality among the audience via his strong singing and acting in Bhojpuri movies, is often in the news. Manoj has proven himself in fields ranging from acting to politics. Even though he is no longer involved in films and is entirely focused on politics, he remains in the spotlight. Manoj, 51, became a parent for the third time last year. Simultaneously, a video of him has surfaced on social media. In this video, he is seen celebrating his wife Surbhi Tiwari’s birthday.

Manoj Tiwari Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Manoj Tiwari celebrated his wife Surbhi Tiwari’s birthday on June 2 with a video posted to his Instagram account. He is seen in this video enjoying his birthday with his wife Surbhi. Surbhi, Manoj’s wife, is seen cutting the cake in this video. The youngest daughter is perched on her lap. Manoj seemed to be having a good time while celebrating his wife’s birthday. Surbhi slices the cake and feeds it first to Manoj, then to her daughter. Surbhi Tiwari’s face is definitely lit up by the joy of the event.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Manoj Tiwari Heartfelt note for Wife on birthday

Manoj Tiwari added a special comment to a video of his wife Surbhi Tiwari’s birthday party. ‘Responsibilities are different as an MP’s wife and life too.. but you are doing great Surbhi.. happy birthday… Stay blessed,’ she tweeted with the video. Fans are celebrating Surbhi on her birthday by commenting on this video. Reacting to the video many fans of the actor also wish his wife and showers love on their youngest daughter.