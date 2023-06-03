‘Bollywood People Follow Monogamy?’ Netizens Question Deepika-Ranbir’s Closeness At YJHD Reunion!

The reunion of the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ team became the topic of discussion among netizens. Fans could not keep calm over the stars of the cult film getting under one roof and celebrating 10 years of its release. However, some got offended by the closeness between exes Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the pictures that have come out.

Ranbir-Deepika party together

As soon as director Ayan Mukerji shared photos with Ranbir, Deepika, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and the team, users began giving their reaction to them. The snaps depict Ranbir and Deepika having fun together. Despite being exes, they seem to be extremely comfortable in each other’s company. In one of the images, Ayan, Ranbir, Aditya, and Kalki could be seen sitting on the couch and laughing for the cameras. Deepika stands behind and in the frame as she hugs Ranbir tightly from behind. Now, this has raised many eyebrows.

Netizens react to exes getting close

A user ignited a conversation as he tweeted, “Can girls let their husband get closer to their ex like this?”. Another stated, “After seeing this pic Aishwarya Bachhan deserves more respect than Deepika”, indicating at Aishwarya not being cordial with her former boyfriend Salman Khan. A third one commented, “You think bullywood people follow monogamy? They are married just for social status, there is no monogamy in high societies.”

“I may be wrong but I had not seen be so her and happy for a long time, despite she achieving some great achievements this year .. it’s this reunion that has sparked her old smile … MADE EVERY FANS DAY,” another pointed out.

For the unknown, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ clocked ten years on May 31. The pictures of the team partying hard to mark the occasion went viral in no time. Admirers of the film are demanding its sequel.