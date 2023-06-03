‘I Act Like A Bimbo’: Kangana Ranaut Targets Fashion Industry While Saying Goodbye To Airport Look Trend!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is quite vocal on social media. She keeps sharing her piece of mind on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, the actress took to her official IG handle to announce that she is saying goodbye to airport looks trends. She took it upon herself to popularize the concept of ‘airport looks’ among the general public, including the media.

Kangana called herself ‘bimbo’

In a series of stories on Instagram, Kangana criticized the trend where celebrities wear international brands, and get huge profits from their collaborations. She also said that instead of encouraging global brands, she would now opt to publicize apparels made by Indian weavers and skilled handicraft professionals.

Kangana shared a picture of herself from the year 2018 from Mumbai airport. As a side text, the actress wrote, “Only this person can be held responsible for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.”

Kangana didn’t stop here and added that while she act like a bimbo, the system gives her the tag of fashionista. People from industry encourage her to promote more international brands while Indian weavers and handicrafts labor are dying a slow and steady death. After all this, they cleverly put price tags on everything she wears which makes it more about the brand than the style. Fashion brands just send clothes and bags and make one work for them for free.

Kangana feels she is a victim of capitalism

Kangana dropped more of her glamorous airport looks and called herself a ‘victim of capitalism’. The actress said, “I was brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman so that I could only fill the pockets of international designers. Always ashamed to buy clothes without caring about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

Furthermore, the actress questioned that if an Indian woman looks like this then how does an American woman look like. Bidding goodbye to this trend, she stated, “Goodbye airport looks. Looks like we have moved from that phase.”

Kangana work front

Kangana Ranaut will soon come up with period drama ‘Emergency’. The multi-starrer film will see the actress as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Besides this, she has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in the pipeline.