‘Ek Aur Besharam Agyi’; Ramanand Sagar’s Great Granddaughter Gets Mocked For Going Bold On Streets!

The late Ramayan director’s great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is well-known influencer in the glamour industry. She is not only an actress and model, but also a singer. But her striking appearance frequently makes headlines. And this time was no exception, since Sakshi had just been papped wearing a provocative clothing. Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, is cruelly mocked for dressing herself is not ‘so girlish and appropriate way’ and is being compared to Urfi Javed. Read on to know Sakshi’s viewpoint on wearing revealing clothes.

Sakshi Chopra Gets Trolled For Her Provocative Attire

Sakshi Chopra was clicked posing for the paparazzi as she went outside the city on June 2, 2023. She wore a halter neck bralette shirt with a plunging neckline for her most recent outing. She wore a net skirt that matched the top. Sakshi highlighted her curves by opting for a tidy braid.

Her outspoken attire, however, did not go well with the online community, who cruelly teased her. People began comparing Sakshi to Urfi Javed as soon as images of her became popular on social media. “Sabko urfi banne ka hai,” one of the users stated. “Ye ek nayi cartoon aayi hai market mai, Urfi ki competitor”, another user added.

Sakshi Chopra’s Perception On Wearing Bold Outfits

In an open conversation with ETimes, Sakshi mentioned how her mother questioned her outspoken attire in the same interview, and shared: “I think women should be allowed to dress how they want. It is stupid to judge each other just on basis of one piece of cloth. My mom did ask me why I am putting such pictures, but when I told her to let me be, she respected what I am.”

Despite her response in the face of brutal criticisms, Sakshi has been targeted consistently by trolls who question her choices. Netizens cruelly mock her, by writing comments such as “pornostar” and “Yakeen nahi hota ki Ramayan banane wale Ramanand Sagar ki poti hai.”

For the unversed, Sakshi Chopra, who resides in the US, aspires to be a musician. She has more than 554k followers on Instagram and is a social media influencer.