Kareena Kapoor’s Son Taimur Refuses To Walk By Himself, Internet Reacts; Checkout!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor often face the heat on social media for her actions in the public. Many users tag her proudy and rude. Just like the actress, her kids are also always in the spotlight. Recently, Kareena’s firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, was spotted in the city while going for a birthday party. However, he came under the radar of trollers when he refused to walk by himself and his nanny carried him in her arms.

It so happened that actor Tusshar Kapoor hosted a cartoon-themed party for his son, Laksshya on his seventh birthday. Several star kids of B-town reached the venue and so did Taimur. Soon after, videos and pictures from the event started doing rounds on the internet. And one of them was of Taimur being carried by his nanny inside Kapoor’s party. For the get-together, Taimur wore a green-hued t-shirt and denim.

When netizens saw 6-year-old Taimur in his nanny’s arms, they began pointing out that Kareena’s little one is big enough to walk by himself. Expressing their displeasure over the same, a user wrote, “Itna bada ho gaya fir bhi chal nahi sakta kya”. Another stated, “Woman has to lift a giant man.” A third one penned, “Have some mercy, fat kid.” “Isko bhi pata hai ye celebrity hai,” read a comment. A netizen said, “He is big enough to walk. News people find it cute. But they didn’t find it false pampering.”

Some others on the internet shared their views on the striking resemblance between Taimur and his father, Saif Ali Khan. “Saif just wanted to see his childhood face… that’s why Taimur was born”, a user commented.

For the unknown, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, while a second kid Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.