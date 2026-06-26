Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan Teaser Divides Internet, Sparks Meme Fest and Comparisons With Dhurandhar

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming action film Chauhaan has become the latest talking point on social media after its first-look teaser received a mixed response from viewers. While many fans welcomed the actor’s return to the action genre, others flooded X with memes, criticism and comparisons to politically charged films such as Dhurandhar, turning the teaser into one of the most discussed entertainment topics online.

Released on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father, the teaser introduces the actor as a military officer operating in Kashmir. The nearly two-minute announcement video opens with references to decades of conflict in the Valley before ending with the dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai” (Tell the Pathans that Chauhaan is coming). The punchline quickly became the centre of online debate.

The film has been described by its makers as a mass action entertainer set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions along with Jio Studios, Chauhaan also marks Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration with Rai. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2027.

Soon after the teaser dropped, X was flooded with contrasting reactions. One section of users praised the film’s scale and welcomed Devgn’s return to intense action roles after a string of comedies and sequels. Fans described the teaser as a “proper mass comeback” and expressed excitement about seeing the actor in a larger-than-life avatar once again. Several supporters said the project appeared tailor-made for Devgn’s screen persona and predicted it could become one of his biggest action films in recent years.

However, the teaser also attracted criticism. Some users mocked its slow-motion-heavy presentation, arguing that it resembled a routine commercial action film rather than something fresh. Others felt the teaser relied too heavily on patriotic imagery and dramatic dialogues without revealing much about the story or characters. Memes comparing Devgn’s intense expressions to his previous action roles quickly began circulating across social media.

A significant portion of the online conversation centred on comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Several users argued that Chauhaan appeared to follow a similar template by combining nationalism, military themes and high-octane action. Some critics described it as another “propaganda film”, while others suggested Bollywood was increasingly turning politically sensitive subjects into commercial spectacles. These comments triggered heated debates among moviegoers, with supporters dismissing the criticism as premature since only a teaser had been released.

The discussion also brought Salman Khan into the conversation. Some social media users contrasted Devgn’s latest project with Salman’s filmography, arguing that the latter achieved blockbuster success without relying on politically themed narratives. Others disagreed, saying such comparisons were unnecessary and that Chauhaan should be judged only after its release.

Despite the divided opinions, one aspect received almost unanimous appreciation: the teaser’s emotional tribute to Veeru Devgan. The announcement was released on the late action director’s birth anniversary, with the makers thanking him for his contribution to Indian cinema and describing Ajay Devgn as the “OG action star” returning to the genre that made him a household name.