Esha Deol Opens Up on Divorce, Relationships and Life Choices, Says, ‘Mistakes Make You Stronger’

Actress Esha Deol has shared heartfelt insights into her personal life, speaking openly about relationships, divorce, and the importance of making independent decisions. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has always believed in taking responsibility for her own choices, whether they lead to success or valuable life lessons. Speaking to Curly Tales, Esha said she does not seek advice from others when making major life decisions. Instead, she prefers trusting her instincts and accepting the consequences of her choices.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol Opened Up on Divorce

“When it comes to decisions, I don’t seek others’ opinions. I prefer making my own choices because, down the line, whether the outcome is right or wrong, I won’t hold anyone else accountable. Be it regarding films or boyfriends. Mistakes happen; they make you stronger, and you learn from them,” she said. Reflecting on her separation from businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2024, Esha described such decisions as deeply personal, especially when children are involved.

Esha Deol

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The actress explained that neither she nor Bharat wanted to make their personal lives a public spectacle despite being in the spotlight. “It is a matter between two individuals. However, due to our profession, everything becomes public knowledge. Neither Bharat nor I, nor our families like to air personal matters in public. At that time, we had to tread very carefully because our children were also affected by this decision,” she shared.

Esha Deol

Esha also revealed that her family stood firmly by her side during one of the most challenging phases of her life, offering unwavering support and strength. When asked what advice she would give to people considering separation, Esha chose not to offer a one-size-fits-all answer. She stressed that every relationship is unique and that outsiders cannot fully understand the circumstances behind such life-changing decisions. “Sometimes people may not agree with someone’s decision, but every relationship has its own story. This situation isn’t limited to women; it can apply to men as well,” she said.

Esha Deol

She added that if two good people decide to part ways, the hope should always be that they move forward with mutual respect, dignity, and understanding. Despite experiencing heartbreak, Esha said her belief in love and romance remains as strong as ever. According to the actress, personal setbacks have not changed the way she views relationships or companionship. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation by mutual consent in February 2024 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and has continued to prioritize their children’s well-being while navigating life after their separation.