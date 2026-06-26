‘Everyone Was Panicking, But Siya Stayed Calm’: Eyewitness Recalls Chilling Moments After Ketan Agarwal’s Fatal Fall

A man who helped recover the body of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal after his fatal fall from Lohagad Fort has shared what he witnessed in the immediate aftermath of the incident, claiming that while onlookers were screaming and rushing for help, accused Siya Goyal appeared unusually composed.

Sunil Gaikwad, who was among the first people to reach the spot and retrieve Ketan’s body from the gorge, recalled that panic had gripped the area after the fall. According to him, the crowd was desperately calling for assistance, but Siya remained calm throughout the ordeal.

‘She Didn’t Look Disturbed,’ Says Rescuer

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Gaikwad said the contrast between the reactions of the public and Siya stood out to him. While trekkers and visitors were visibly shaken and trying to figure out how to help, he claimed Siya did not display the same level of distress.

His statement has now become part of the growing public discussion surrounding the case, which has taken a dramatic turn after police alleged that Ketan’s death was not an accident but a planned murder.

From Accidental Fall to Alleged Murder Plot

Ketan Agarwal’s death was initially treated as an accidental fall during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to push him into a gorge.

Police claim the duo wanted to eliminate Ketan so they could continue their relationship and have arrested both accused. The investigation has also revealed allegations of multiple failed attempts before the fatal incident.

Investigation Continues

The case has drawn nationwide attention, with investigators continuing to gather witness statements and forensic evidence. While eyewitness accounts such as Gaikwad’s have intensified public interest, the case is currently under investigation.