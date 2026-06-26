‘He Was Bald, Wore a Wig’: Siya Goyal’s Shocking Alleged Confession Adds New Twist to Ketan Agarwal Case

The investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal’s alleged murder has taken another shocking turn after police claimed that prime accused Siya Goyal confessed to killing her fiancé over his appearance.

According to investigators, Goyal allegedly told police that she disliked Ketan because he was bald and wore a wig, a factor she reportedly cited as one of the reasons behind her resentment. The statement has surfaced amid an ongoing probe into what police believe was a meticulously planned murder.

Love Triangle at the Centre of the Case

Police allege that Siya Goyal conspired with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to eliminate Ketan Agarwal, whom they viewed as an obstacle to their relationship. Investigators claim the duo had been in contact extensively before the incident and had planned the crime in advance.

From Trekking Accident to Murder Investigation

Ketan Agarwal’s death initially appeared to be a tragic accident after he fell from Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, CCTV footage, call records, and other digital evidence allegedly pointed investigators towards a conspiracy, leading to the arrest of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Police believe there were multiple failed attempts to kill Ketan before the fatal incident.

Accused Continue to Blame Each Other

As the investigation progresses, both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have reportedly accused each other of masterminding the murder. Their conflicting statements have complicated the probe, with investigators determined to find the primary motive behind the killing.

Investigation Still Underway

Police are continuing to examine digital evidence, witness statements, and forensic findings to verify the claims made during interrogation. Officials have not treated the alleged confession as the sole basis of the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.