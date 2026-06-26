Aasiya Kazi Becomes a Mother! Actress Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares First Glimpse and Heartfelt Note

Congratulations are in order for television actress Aasiya Kazi, who has embraced motherhood for the first time. The actress, best known for her performances in Balika Vadhu, Bandini, and Tenali Ram, welcomed a baby girl on June 20 and shared the joyous news with her fans on social media. Aasiya took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter and posted adorable glimpses of the newborn.

Aasiya Kazi

Aasiya Kazi Welcomed Baby Girl

While she chose not to reveal her baby’s face, the pictures captured her little one’s tiny hands, feet, and lips, melting hearts across social media. The actress also shared her daughter’s birth date along with a touching message. Sharing the special moments, Aasiya wrote, “Our little princess has arrived in this world.” In the caption, she added, “Thank you, God, for trusting us; we will do our best.” The post was soon flooded with love and congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and members of the television industry.

Aasiya Kazi

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Actors Kishwer Merchant, Vivek Dahiya, and Nandish Sandhu were among those who extended their wishes and blessings to the new parents and their baby girl. Meanwhile, Aasiya’s husband, Gulshan Nain, had also shared an emotional post celebrating fatherhood. Posting a heartwarming picture with his newborn daughter, he expressed his happiness and gratitude, writing, “My daughter gave herself to me as a Father’s Day gift, and nothing could be better than this.”

Aasiya Kazi

The actress is currently enjoying the beautiful journey of motherhood and spending precious time with her newborn. Aasiya is widely remembered for playing Dr. Ganga Jagdish Singh in the popular television show Balika Vadhu. She was last seen on screen in Ishani. On the personal front, Aasiya married actor Gulshan Nain in November 2024 after being in a relationship for eight years.

Aasiya Kazi

Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and several television celebrities. Gulshan is known for his work in web series such as All About Section 377 and Campus Diaries. As Aasiya and Gulshan begin this new chapter of their lives, fans and well-wishers continue to shower the couple and their little princess with love and blessings.