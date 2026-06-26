Ketan Agarwal Case: Accused Siya Goyal Allegedly Says She Rejected Fiancé Because He Wore a Wig

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken another startling turn, with police sources claiming that accused Siya Goyal made shocking statements during interrogation about why she no longer wanted to marry him. According to reports, Siya allegedly told investigators that she lost interest in Ketan after discovering he was bald and wore a wig, adding another layer to a case that has already shocked the country.

Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old director in his family’s real estate business, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Initially believed to be a trekking accident, the case was later reclassified as murder after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting a planned conspiracy. Police subsequently arrested Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, accusing them of plotting and executing the killing.

According to the latest reports, Siya allegedly confessed during questioning that she had become unhappy with the arranged marriage soon after learning that Ketan wore a wig to conceal his baldness. Investigators claim she considered this a form of deception and gradually lost interest in continuing the relationship. Police sources further allege that despite her reservations, she did not openly call off the engagement because of pressure from both families and concerns about their social reputation.

The investigation suggests that Siya had already been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary before her engagement to Ketan. According to police, the couple initially considered eloping together but later abandoned that idea, fearing it would bring embarrassment to their families. Investigators now believe they instead began discussing ways to eliminate Ketan so they could remain together without facing social backlash.

Police allege the murder was not a spontaneous act but the culmination of months of planning. Investigators claim the accused made multiple visits to Lohagad Fort before the fatal incident and allegedly attempted to kill Ketan on earlier occasions. One previous attempt reportedly failed after Ketan survived a fall, while another was abandoned because too many tourists were present near the cliff.

According to investigators, the final plan was carried out on June 18 during another trip to the fort. Police allege Siya gave a pre-arranged signal before Chetan pushed Ketan into the gorge. Authorities say digital evidence, CCTV footage, mobile phone records and witness statements have helped reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the alleged murder.

In another twist, both accused have reportedly begun blaming each other during interrogation. Chetan has allegedly claimed that Siya insisted on killing Ketan, while Siya has maintained that Chetan masterminded the conspiracy. Investigators believe these contradictory statements may be an attempt to minimise their individual criminal liability and say they possess evidence indicating that both were active participants in the alleged plot.

The case has triggered widespread public outrage, particularly because of the alleged motive emerging from the investigation. Social media users have expressed disbelief that a relationship dispute could allegedly escalate into such a meticulously planned crime. Police, however, have clarified that the investigation remains ongoing and that all statements made during interrogation are being independently verified before being presented in court.

Meanwhile, Ketan’s family has continued to demand the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. Authorities have remanded Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody while forensic experts continue examining electronic devices, call records and other evidence connected to the case. As investigators piece together the final timeline, the Ketan Agarwal murder case continues to reveal disturbing details, making it one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in the country.