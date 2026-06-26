Parth Samthaan Reassures Fans After Emotional Video Crying Holding a Pillow Goes Viral: ‘I Am Absolutely Fine Now’

Television actor Parth Samthaan has reassured his fans after an emotional video of him silently crying left social media deeply concerned. The actor has now shared a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who reached out and confirming that he is doing well. The concern began after Parth posted an emotional video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan Addressed Issue

In the clip, the actor was seen lying down with his head resting on a pillow, tears streaming down his face and his eyes visibly red. The silent yet emotional video quickly sparked worry among fans and well-wishers, who flooded his inbox with messages asking about his well-being. Addressing the concern, Parth shared a note on social media expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he received. “I am absolutely fine now. We all go through such phases in life, and it is natural to express one’s emotions,” he wrote.

Parth Samthaan

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The actor further revealed that he was touched by the kindness shown by his followers. “It is amazing that I received thousands of direct messages about this; it made me realize that kindness and compassion still exist to a great extent, even in this ruthless world. Thank you for making me realize that you are not just my fans but also my well-wishers, people I can turn to for any kind of support in life,” he added.

Parth Samthaan

Parth’s message has been widely appreciated online, with many fans praising him for speaking openly about emotions and reminding others that it is okay to express vulnerability during difficult phases of life. Parth Samthaan began his television journey with shows such as Savdhaan India, Gumrah: End of Innocence, and Best Friends Forever?. He rose to immense popularity with MTV’s youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he earned a massive fan following.

Parth Samthaan

The actor later became a household name after portraying Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. His performance in the romantic drama further cemented his position as one of television’s most loved actors. With his latest update putting fans at ease, many have continued to send Parth messages of love and encouragement, appreciating both his honesty and his gratitude toward those who stood by him during an emotional moment.