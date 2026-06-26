Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Anil Kapoor And Nana Patekar’s Absence From Welcome To The Jungle

The absence of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar from Welcome to the Jungle has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise. With fans wondering why the iconic duo, who immortalised the characters of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty, are missing from the film, Akshay Kumar has finally addressed the issue and shared his thoughts on the much-discussed casting change.

Speaking during a promotional interaction for the film, Akshay admitted that the cast and crew deeply missed Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar while making Welcome to the Jungle. Calling both actors “family”, he said their contribution to the Welcome franchise is irreplaceable and acknowledged that audiences naturally associate the series with their memorable performances.

However, Akshay was quick to assure fans that their journey with the franchise may not necessarily be over. He expressed hope that if a fourth instalment of the series is made in the future, both Anil and Nana could return. “If Welcome 4 is ever made, they will definitely come back,” Akshay said, adding that he would love to reunite with them on screen once again.

The actor’s comments come amid widespread disappointment among fans, many of whom felt the franchise would be incomplete without the chemistry shared by Nana Patekar’s Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor’s Majnu Bhai. Ever since the trailer for Welcome to the Jungle was released, social media has been flooded with comments expressing nostalgia for the original pair and questioning why they were not included in the latest chapter.

Addressing those concerns, Akshay explained that while the absence of the two veteran actors was certainly felt, the makers have attempted to take the story in a different direction. He revealed that the screenplay has introduced new dynamics and characters to carry forward the trademark chaos and humour associated with the franchise. According to Akshay, actors Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty effectively represent a fresh comic pairing within the new narrative, allowing the story to evolve while retaining its familiar flavour.

The original Welcome, released in 2007 and directed by Anees Bazmee, became a cult comedy largely because of the unforgettable performances delivered by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Their portrayals of gangster brothers Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai generated countless memorable dialogues and scenes that continue to enjoy immense popularity among audiences. The duo returned for Welcome Back in 2015, further strengthening their association with the franchise.

In contrast, Welcome to the Jungle features an entirely different creative approach. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film combines comedy with large-scale action and boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts assembled for a Hindi film in recent years. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Aftab Shivdasani and several others.

Interestingly, Nana Patekar recently revealed that he declined the film because he did not feel connected to the role that was offered to him. He clarified that there was no dispute with the makers and that his decision was purely based on creative satisfaction rather than financial or personal reasons.

Despite the casting changes, the film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release, largely due to its massive ensemble and the reunion of several Bollywood stars. Director Ahmed Khan has also reunited Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on screen after more than two decades, adding another nostalgic element for audiences.