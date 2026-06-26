Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Fans in Splits After Woman Says She Loves Him More Than Her Husband

Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most charming entertainers, turning an unexpected fan confession into a moment of laughter with his trademark wit. During a recent event in Mangaluru, a female fan surprised the superstar by declaring that she loved him more than her own husband. Rather than appearing awkward, Shah Rukh responded with a playful remark that instantly won over the audience and quickly went viral on social media.

The light-hearted exchange took place during Shah Rukh’s visit to Mangaluru, a city that holds special significance in his life. While interacting with the audience, a woman enthusiastically shouted that she loved the actor even more than her husband. Without missing a beat, Shah Rukh smiled and jokingly replied, “You should have told me this when we were alone.” His spontaneous response triggered loud applause and laughter from everyone present at the venue.

Videos of the interaction spread rapidly across X and Instagram, with fans praising the actor’s effortless humour and quick thinking. Many described the exchange as yet another example of Shah Rukh’s ability to handle unexpected situations gracefully while making people laugh. Social media users flooded the comments section with heart emojis and laughing reactions, with several calling him the undisputed “King of Romance” even off-screen.

The Mangaluru visit itself was a memorable occasion for Shah Rukh. The actor was welcomed by thousands of admirers as he returned to a city closely connected to his childhood. During the event, he greeted the audience in Kannada with a warm “Namaskara,” earning loud cheers from local fans. He also danced to his blockbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and shared nostalgic memories from his early years, making the interaction especially emotional for those in attendance.

One of the highlights of the evening was Shah Rukh’s recollection of a famous childhood photograph that has often circulated online. The actor revealed the story behind the image, explaining how it was captured during his younger days in Mangaluru. He expressed gratitude for being able to revisit the city after many years and said he hoped to return again to create more memories.

The event also coincided with the 34th anniversary of Deewana, the film that marked Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood debut in 1992. Fans celebrated the milestone by showering the actor with applause and chanting his name. For many, the celebration in Mangaluru carried added emotional value because the city represents an important chapter in Shah Rukh’s early life before he went on to become one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Known for his humorous interactions with admirers, Shah Rukh has often delivered memorable one-liners during public appearances and his popular #AskSRK sessions on social media. Over the years, his ability to combine charm with self-deprecating humour has become one of the defining aspects of his public persona. Whether responding to unusual marriage proposals, playful fan questions or spontaneous comments from audiences, the actor rarely disappoints with his quick wit.

Professionally, Shah Rukh remains busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, and is expected to be one of Bollywood’s biggest releases of 2026.

Even amid a packed filming schedule, Shah Rukh continues to make time for fan interactions, something that has remained central to his popularity for over three decades. His latest exchange in Mangaluru served as another reminder of why audiences across generations continue to adore him. A simple declaration of love from a fan turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the day, thanks to the actor’s effortless humour and charisma.