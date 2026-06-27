Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Ketan Agarwal Case, Says Parents Should Not Be Blamed for Children’s Actions

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the shocking Ketan Agarwal murder case, saying parents should not be held responsible for the actions of their adult children. Her comments came after Siya Goyal’s father made an emotional statement demanding the harshest possible punishment for his daughter if she is found guilty in the alleged murder of her fiancé, Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal.

The case has drawn nationwide attention since Ketan Agarwal, 26, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Initially believed to be a trekking accident, the incident later turned into a murder investigation after police alleged that Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him. Both accused are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

Amid the public outrage surrounding the case, Siya’s father, Pravin Goyal, made headlines by publicly distancing himself from his daughter’s alleged actions. Speaking to the media, he said that if the allegations against Siya are proven, she deserves the strictest punishment. He went so far as to say that if she is guilty, she should be pushed from the same fort where Ketan lost his life. He also maintained that Ketan was like a son to him and claimed his daughter had never expressed any objection to the marriage.

Reacting to the father’s statement on Instagram Stories, Kangana said the incident should not be viewed as a reflection of parenting. According to her, it has become increasingly difficult to judge a person’s upbringing simply by looking at their family or home environment.

The actor wrote that parents cannot always know who or what is influencing their children. She questioned whether young people today are shaped more by the company they keep, by social media, artificial intelligence or other external influences than by the values taught at home. Kangana suggested that these competing influences often play a far greater role in shaping a person’s behaviour than many people realise.

Expanding on her thoughts, Kangana argued that people today often lead multiple parallel lives, carefully constructing idealised public images that hide their true personalities. She said individuals frequently focus on how they appear to others rather than who they really are, making it unfair to judge an entire family based on the alleged actions of one member.

“Parents cannot be blamed,” Kangana wrote, adding that families should not be judged solely because of the choices made by their adult children. She maintained that while parents try to instil moral values, they cannot control every influence a child encounters outside the home.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to uncover new details in the Ketan Agarwal case. Police allege that the murder was premeditated and that the accused had made multiple attempts before allegedly carrying out the crime at Lohagad Fort. Recent interrogation reports have also suggested that Siya cited personal reasons, including dissatisfaction with the relationship, during questioning, though investigators continue to verify every aspect of the alleged motive.