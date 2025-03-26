‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Ye’, Mannara Chopra Opened Up On Her Relationship Status With Elvish Yadav

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra has finally reacted to the rumours of dating popular YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav. Recently, Elvish had said in the promo of his podcast that he is having an affair with Mannara. Now the actress has reacted to this claim of the YouTuber by singing the lyrics of her new song.

Mannara Chopra

In response to the relationship with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Mannara has shared a video on her official Instagram handle, in which she is seen listening to the YouTuber’s claim about the relationship with her. Along with this, she is also seen giving many types of reactions to the claims. After seeing this, Mannara starts singing her recently released song Ajeeb Dastaan ​​Hai listening to which people are giving mixed reactions.

Elvish Yadav

Apart from this, she also says that many such strange tales keep happening in her life. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Mannara wrote in the caption that her strange tale with Elvish Yadav. However, in the video, it seemed that she was promoting her song. A promo of Elvish Yadav’s podcast was recently released, in which Elvish Yadav questioned the rumors of his ongoing affair with Mannara Chopra.

Mannara Chopra

To this, Elvish replied that yes, he is having an affair with Mannara and but he was the one who got her entry in Laughter Chefs. Along with this, he said that not only Laughter Chefs, but he has also got her entry in many clubs. However, he is saying all this as a joke in his show and he is seen interviewing himself. Let us tell you that Mannara is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, which also stars Elvish Yadav. Earlier, the actress was a part of Bigg Boss 17.