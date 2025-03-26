Rubina Dilaik’s Dream Home Turns Nightmare: Actress Scammed In Mumbai Real Estate Deal

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik recently shared a shocking experience of being scammed while purchasing her first home in Mumbai. In a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, she revealed how she lost a substantial amount of money to someone she trusted.

The Chotti Bahu actress recalled that she had never invested in Mumbai’s real estate market for over a decade. However, when she finally decided to buy a house, her investment fell into the wrong hands. “Within 90 days, I was supposed to shift into the house. But the person I had entrusted with my money disappeared. It took me three years to track him down, but I never recovered the money. I lost the house, the investment, and everything,” she said.

Overcoming Struggles and Industry Pressures

Despite the setback, Rubina worked hard to rebuild her life. She shared that she was never brand-conscious and believed in earning with dedication. Recalling her early days in the industry, she mentioned how friends often advised her to buy luxury brands to establish an image.

“People used to tell me that carrying a branded bag to a producer’s office sets your aura and branding. But if my worth is determined by the car I drive or the bag I carry, then I think I’m in the wrong industry,” she remarked.

The actress also opened up about her struggles, including facing depression and anxiety, and dealing with setbacks in her career. “I have been out of work for nearly two years. I have experienced extreme lows, but those failures became learning lessons for me,” she said.

Learning Financial Discipline

Rubina credited her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, for teaching her financial discipline. She admitted that before marrying him, she had little knowledge about saving or investing.

“In 2008-2010, during Chotti Bahu, I was earning well, but I spent all my money without saving a penny. After Abhinav came into my life, I started understanding investments,” she confessed.

Her story serves as a reminder of the financial pitfalls in the entertainment industry and the importance of financial planning.