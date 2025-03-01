Alia Bhatt Scrubs Daughter Raha’s Photos From Social Media, Fans Show Support

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has decided to keep her daughter Raha’s identity private, removing all photos of her from social media that reveal her face. A recent scan of her Instagram profile shows that while Raha still features in some pictures, her face is now hidden. The decision has received widespread support from fans and netizens.

Alia Scrubs Raha’s Photos from Instagram

Alia, who had previously shared glimpses of her daughter from family vacations and special moments, has now taken down all such posts. Pictures from their Jamnagar trip and the family’s visit to Paris have disappeared. However, Raha still appears in Alia’s New Year’s Day post, though her face remains obscured.

Fans React Positively to Alia’s Decision

Social media users on Reddit and other platforms have praised Alia’s move, citing concerns over online privacy and safety. “100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia, mostly a critic, lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent, whatever she feels is a protective action—she should do it,” wrote one user. Another added, “Honestly, a good decision. I hope the paps now understand and stop bothering them. Respect the kid’s privacy and the parents’ decision.”

Some speculated that a recent incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan and his son Jeh might have influenced Alia and Ranbir’s decision. In January, Saif confronted an intruder at his home who allegedly tried to approach Jeh, raising concerns about celebrity children’s safety.

Did Alia Warn Paparazzi?

A video circulating online recently showed Alia approaching photographers and requesting them to turn off their cameras. While the conversation was not recorded, fans believe she may have asked them to stop clicking Raha’s pictures altogether.

Meanwhile, another controversy recently involved Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samaira, who was trolled online for allegedly pushing her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, out of a frame at an event. Her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, later clarified that the claims were baseless.

Raha’s Public Appearances So Far

Raha Kapoor, born in 2022, was officially introduced to the world on Christmas Day 2023. Since then, her rare public appearances—often marked by her ‘not-impressed’ expressions—have won over social media. However, it seems Alia and Ranbir are now committed to shielding her from the public eye.

With growing concerns over celebrity children’s privacy, Alia’s move sets a precedent in the industry, urging the paparazzi and fans to respect the boundaries set by parents.