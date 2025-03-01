Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Involvement In Cryptocurrency Scam, Plans Legal Action

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has strongly refuted allegations linking her to a cryptocurrency scam amounting to Rs 2.4 crore. Dismissing the claims as baseless, she asserted that she has no connection to the alleged fraud and intends to take legal action against the spread of misinformation.

In an official statement, Tamannaah urged the public and media to refrain from circulating unverified reports. “It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action,” she said.

Expressing disappointment over the false allegations, Tamannaah emphasized that she had no association with the scam and called for responsible journalism.

The controversy arose on Saturday when reports suggested that both Tamannaah Bhatia and actress Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry police for questioning in connection with the case. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding such a summons.

Tamannaah’s response comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of celebrity names in fraudulent schemes. Recently, several public figures have found themselves caught in similar controversies, prompting legal action to curb misinformation.

Despite the controversy, Tamannaah remains focused on her professional commitments. She was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. The actress will next appear in Odela 2, a horror-thriller film slated for release soon.

As investigations into the alleged scam continue, Tamannaah has reassured her fans and followers that she will address the issue through legal channels.