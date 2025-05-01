Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Using Pahalgam Attack For Publicity, Shared Update On Cancelling USA Show As A Guest

The whole industry is in turmoil and has been impacted severely after the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande has canceled her upcoming USA show since she was scheduled to attend Miss Asia North America 2025 as a guest on May 11. The actress informed about this on social media to her fans.

Ankita Lokhande

Let us tell you that it was also said that it has not been canceled permanently, but later, when things get better, the dates will be rescheduled. However, due to this, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress has come under fire. As soon as Ankita Lokhande shared this news on social media, users targeted her. She was even called a ‘hypocrite’. Some even accused her of using the Pahalgam victims for publicity.

Ankita Lokhande

Many also pointed out that she has been constantly posting fun dance reels on her Instagram, raising questions as to why the terror attack did not affect her content earlier. One user commented, ‘If your sympathies are with the victims and their families, then why are you doing a circus with Karan and Elvish, why are you showing hypocrisy. It is inhuman to take advantage of the tragedy for yourself.’

Ankita Lokhande

Another user said, ‘It is shameful to use the victims for publicity.’ Another wrote, ‘Yesterday there was a party at home… Chintu’s birthday… where did your pain for the Pahalgam victims go then Madam?’ If we talk about the work front of Ankita, then let us tell you that she is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ with her husband, Vicky Jain. This show is hosted by Bharti Singh. Recently, some stars of the first season like Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundra, and Reem Sheikh, have entered.