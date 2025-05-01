Kangana Ranaut Finally Did Greha Pravesh In Her Official Residence On Akshay Tritiya In Delhi, Deets Inside 

Bollywood actress and MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut has finally moved to her official residence in New Delhi. After entering politics in 2024, the actress has shared several photos and videos of her griha pravesh in MP House on her social media handle. For this special occasion, she chose the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya in 2025. The actress made a new beginning on Wednesday in Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut posted a video of her greha pravesh puja, where she looked beautiful in a red and white Kanjivaram saree, which she paired with delicate golden jewellery. Kangana was joined by her family, including her nephews, for the rituals. Sharing her happiness with her fans on the internet, she wrote in the caption, ‘Finally got some time to shift to MP House in Delhi.’

Kangana Ranaut

Let us tell you that Kangana’s new home is no ordinary property, it is a hundred-year-old MP house. Talking about the restoration process that brought the house back to life, the actress had said, ‘Restoring a hundred-year-old MP house was not easy. Thanks to the lovely design_by_darshini for making this happen. The place has been beautifully redesigned to retain its historic charm, while adding modern touches.’

Kangana Ranaut

The house has gorgeous wooden chairs, large wooden framed windows, and soft white curtains that bring in plenty of light. Antique chandeliers add a vintage touch, and pristine white marble floors add to the grandeur. The Indian-inspired paintings on the walls give the house a cultural vibe, making it seem like a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. If we talk about the work front of Kangana Ranaut then let us tell you that last she was seen as director and late PM of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi in her film ‘Emergency’.