Sonu Nigam Shuts Down Rude Language Demand During Bengaluru Concert: ‘I Love Kannada, But Not Threats’

The language debate in Karnataka has once again sparked attention—this time involving playback singer Sonu Nigam. Known for his performances in over 32 languages, including Kannada, Sonu recently addressed an uncomfortable moment during one of his concerts in Bengaluru, where a student aggressively demanded that he sing in the local language mid-performance.

In a video now going viral, Sonu was seen singing one of his Hindi hits when he abruptly stopped, visibly disturbed by someone in the crowd yelling “Kannada, Kannada.” The singer paused and addressed the matter on stage, expressing his disappointment at the student’s tone.

“I have sung in many languages over the years, but some of my best work has been in Kannada,” he said. “Every time I perform in Karnataka, I come with love and deep respect. You all have treated me like family, and I’m grateful. But that boy, who’s not even as old as my career, was rude and threatening me to sing in Kannada. That’s not okay.”

Sonu even linked the aggressive behaviour to the larger issue of growing intolerance, referencing the recent Pahalgam incident. “This kind of hate is exactly what leads to things like what happened in Pahalgam. Just look at who’s standing in front of you—I love you all,” he added.

The singer clarified that he has always shown his appreciation for the Kannada language and its people. “Wherever I go in the world, even if one person says ‘Kannada’, I make sure to sing something in the language. That’s how much it means to me,” Sonu said, urging his audience to respond with kindness, not hostility.

While language-related spats have been common in Karnataka, involving issues like auto drivers refusing rides to non-Kannada speakers or shops being vandalised for not displaying Kannada signboards, this is the first time a public figure like Sonu Nigam has been drawn into the controversy.

Over his three-decade-long career, Sonu has sung iconic Kannada hits like Mungaru Maleye and Ninnindale, earning a huge fanbase in the state. His response to the incident has been widely praised for balancing affection with firm resolve.