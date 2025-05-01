Chote Bhaijaan Aka Abdu Rozik Expressed His Desire To Become Father Soon, Shared Picture With A Baby

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, popularly known as Chhote Bhaijaan of the entertainment industry, has a huge fan following. His recent Instagram post surprised fans as Abdu uploaded a cute picture with a cute child. The 21-year-old can be seen holding the baby to pose for the camera. The little one looks quite chubby as he lies peacefully in Abdu’s arms while the photo is clicked. Sharing this post, Abdu expressed his desire to become a father.

Abdu Rozik

On his Instagram account, Abdu Rozik uploaded a picture with the baby, and in the caption of this post, he wrote, ‘I dream of becoming a father one day InshaAllah!’ The singer can be seen wearing a denim jacket with an all-black look. He can be seen wearing a black hat. The baby is dressed in winter clothes. After this post was shared, fans immediately reacted to this post and Abdu’s caption.

Abdu Rozik

Many people left heart and fire emoticons on his post, and a fan commented, ‘Can’t wait to see you as a father. My friend’. Amidst these comments, fans also demanded Abdu’s return to Laughter Chefs. A fan wrote, ‘Abdu, come back to Laughter Chefs. I want to see you again’. Let us tell you that in September last year, social media star Abdu Rozik’s marriage broke.

Abdu Rozik

Speaking to one of the media houses, Abdu Rozik said that as his relationship with Amira progressed, he faced some cultural differences, after which the decision to get married did not seem appropriate. If we talk about the work front of Abdu Rozik, then let us tell you that he was last seen in the hit cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2. The famous social media personality took a break from the show to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with his family in Dubai.