‘We Are Raising Our Kids As Hindus’, Preity Zinta Wants To Keep Her Kids Connected To Their Indian Roots

Despite living in the US with her husband, Gene Goodenough, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful and loved actresses, Preity Zinta, is keeping her twins deeply connected to their Indian roots. In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram with her fans on the social media platform, Preity opened up about motherhood, her desire to pass on cultural identity and traditions to the next generation.

Meanwhile, the actress also revealed how she is raising her kids. Actress Preity Zinta, best known for her roles in films like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, revealed that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have decided to raise their kids as Hindus. She said it stems from her desire to ensure that her kids feel the same way while growing up in a foreign country, and don’t forget their Indian heritage.

Responding to a fan, Preity Zinta wrote, ‘After becoming a mother and living in a foreign country, I want my children not to forget that they are half Indian. Since my husband is an atheist, we are raising our children as Hindus.’ Calling it her happiness, Preity also explained how personal and heartfelt this decision is, which is linked to her love and pride for her culture.

The actress also told how important it is for her to share Indian traditions and values with her children, even though they are growing up away from the country she calls home. The couple welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in 2021. Preity and Zinta got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. Since then, the actress has been living in the US, she is managing her personal life abroad along with her work in India.