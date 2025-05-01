Sonu Nigam Lashed Out At A Boy During Concert In Bengaluru For Bullying Him For Singing In Kannada

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam who is often in the news headlines for his sweet and grounded behavior, was recently seen in a different avatar. Actually, the singer lost his temper and scolded a boy during his performance at East Point College in Bengaluru. A video surfaced on Instagram in which Sonu is seen telling the crowd that he loves Kannada, but still the boy ‘bullied’ him badly for singing in Kannada, hearing which the singer got angry and also talked about the Pahalgam incident.

During this, he also said that during his performance anywhere in the world, if there is even a single Kannada fan in the crowd, he sings for them too. Sonu Nigam said, ‘Wherever I go in the whole world, I always say mein, sabko bolta hu main… In the 14,000-strong audience, we hear one voice, ‘Kannada’. So I sang a Kannada song for them. I respect you so much, I love you so much. So you should not do this even a little bit. This is the reason that happened in Pahalgam.’

Recently, Sonu performed at the Delhi Technological University. He said this when he started his career with the song ‘Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye’ from the TV serial ‘Talaash’ (1992). Sonu started his career as a singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and soon gained fame with hit songs like ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ (Border) and ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ (Pardes).

Sonu Nigam has been an excellent singer and apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has also sung songs in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. And not the singer but his son Neevan is also praised among the audience for his recent body transformation, whose pictures went viral on the internet.