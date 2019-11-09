Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla Gets Support From Kishwer Merchant, Says “Lo Thook Dia, Rashami”

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla have been having their differences for a long time now. The two were reportedly together for some time but things didn’t work out. Now they are both locked inside the Bigg Boss house and are giving great content to the audience. Their fights have been getting a lot of TRP and the makers, as well as the two contestants, are also well aware of this.

Amidst the tensions in the house, Shukla and Rashami get into a verbal spat once again. Extending her support towards Sidharth, Kishwer Merchant took to her social media to troll Rashami for her behavior against Shukla. Merchant took to her Twitter to extend her support towards Sidharth on his recent fight with Rashami. The actress tweeted, “Aaj Siddharth ke baare mien Kahi hui Rashami ki har baat pe thuuuuuuuu…Lo thook diya .. aur kuch? #BigBoss13.” With Kishwer Merchant supporting Shukla, the actress surely cannot tolerate the petty fights Rashami Desai tries to have with Shukla.

Aaj Siddharth ke baare mien Kahi hui rashmi ki har baat pe thuuuuuuuu…

Lo thook diya .. aur kuch ? 😂😂😂 #BigBoss13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) 8 November 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s return to the Bigg Boss 13 house was a shocker to the contestants in the house. With Sidharth and Rashami’s ongoing tiff since Day 1, Desai was caught questioning other contestants in the house about Sidharth’s reaction to her exit from the show.