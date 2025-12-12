Ashneer Grover Roast Lavish Weddings in Hilarious Comedy Sketch, Targetted Palash-Smriti Wedding Call Off

After cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to musician Palash Muchhal was suddenly called off just a day before the ceremony, it became a major talking point in 2025. Now, Rise and Fall host Ashneer Grover, along with actors Rajesh Yadav and Sanyam Sharma, has taken a comedic approach to all the buzz surrounding high-profile weddings in a new sketch, poking fun at everything from absurd wedding demands to the Palash-Smriti wedding debacle.

The sketch kicks off with Sanyam Sharma playing the role of an over-the-top groom’s father, who’s determined to make his daughter’s wedding a headline event. Sanyam humorously exclaims, “I have two daughters, and my second daughter is getting married for the third time. Please arrange a wedding that will make us famous everywhere.” This sets the tone for the satire that follows. The father’s ridiculous demand for a wedding budget sends the group into a hilarious back-and-forth.

When asked for the budget, Sanyam enthusiastically states, “Rs 1000 crore,” leading Ashneer to deadpan, “Don’t we have another meeting?” In a quick comedic turnaround, Sanyam then raises the figure to “Rs 2000 crore,” prompting Ashneer’s response, “Since you came through a reference, we will do this work.” The absurdity of the entire exchange sets the stage for the comedy that follows.

The humor then escalates as the sketch begins to parody real-life absurd wedding demands. Sanyam, playing the groom’s father, suggests hosting the wedding in Udaipur, to which Rajesh Yadav humorously asks, “OYO?” Sanyam retorts, “Will Ritesh himself come to hand over the keys?” Grover plays along, “Of course,” satirizing the outlandish nature of wedding requests that are now seen at high-profile events.

As the skit continues, things take a sharper turn when the conversation shifts toward the controversial Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding, which was famously called off just a day before the ceremony. The groom’s father, played by Sanyam, makes a batting gesture, a clear reference to Smriti Mandhana, the cricketer, and the whole debacle surrounding her wedding to Palash Muchhal. This reference to the Palash-Smriti wedding drama has caught the attention of audiences, and it highlights how celebrity weddings, particularly when things go wrong, become a topic of public fascination. Some viewers found the reference hilarious, while others felt it was too soon to make light of the situation, particularly since the canceled wedding was a sensitive topic for the individuals involved.