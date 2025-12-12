Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Trolled For Not Showing Enthusiasm At His Grand Birthday Celebration After Winning Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna, the charming actor from Anupama, has been in the limelight recently after winning the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy. The actor, who triumphed over fellow finalists Farhana Bhatt and Praneet More to claim the title and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, celebrated his victory in grand style, surrounded by his close friends from the show. While the party itself was star-studded, it was Gaurav’s sweet moments with his wife Akanksha that truly captured the hearts of fans.

After his victory in Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna hosted a birthday party that became the talk of the town. Held post his exit from the Bigg Boss house, the celebration was attended by several of his co-contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Praneet More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunika Sadanand, and others from the show. However, it was Gaurav’s heartfelt moments with his wife Akanksha that stole the show.

In a viral video from the celebration, Gaurav is seen posing for photos with his wife Akanksha, his best friend Mridul, and fellow contestant Natalia. The cutest moment came during the photo session, when Gaurav moved Natalia aside and pulled Akanksha closer, showcasing a loving gesture towards his wife. Fans of the couple were touched by the sweet display of affection.

However, not all reactions were positive. While Gaurav’s gesture was widely praised, many fans were quick to point out that Akanksha seemed distracted during the photo session, as she was looking at her phone instead of fully engaging in the moment. This didn’t sit well with some followers, who took to social media to criticize her for not being present or attentive during such a special moment with her husband. Some fans expressed disappointment, wondering why she wasn’t showing more enthusiasm or engagement in the celebration.

Before the birthday party, Gaurav Khanna and his friends Praneet More and Mridul Tiwari visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to offer their prayers, a tradition that many Bigg Boss contestants have followed after their victories. The trio, who shared a strong bond on the show, posed for pictures outside the temple, with Gaurav proudly holding his Bigg Boss 19 trophy. He greeted the paparazzi with warmth and happiness, thanking them for their support and sharing that it was his special day.