Salman Khan Says He Hasn’t Gone Out For Dinner In 25–26 Years, Opens Up On Priorities

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has offered fans a rare and candid glimpse into his personal life, revealing that he has not stepped out for a casual dinner in “25–26 saal”, roughly a quarter of a century. The actor made the admission while speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where he discussed his disciplined routine, personal relationships and how his lifestyle has shaped his journey in the film industry.

Salman, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces, described his daily existence as focused almost exclusively on work and travel. “25-26 saal hogaye hain ke main kahin bahar dinner pe nahi gaya hun,” he said, underlining the degree to which his life has revolved around professional commitments. “Shooting se ghar, ghar se shooting, ghar se airport, airport se hotel aur hotel se yahan. That’s it. This is my life,” he explained, summarising years of back-and-forth between sets, airports and hotels without much time for typical social outings.

The revelation offered a striking contrast to the glamorous image that often defines Bollywood celebrities. Despite frequent travel and public appearances, Salman admitted that everyday social activities, such as dining out, have become virtually nonexistent for him. His routine, he said, leaves little room for leisure beyond what he described as the essentials required by his profession.

Salman also spoke about how this intense focus has impacted his relationships. While he said he has long valued his connections with family and friends, over time, many of those relationships have faded as his work has absorbed most of his time. “Most of my life I’ve always been around my family and friends, jismein se kafi nikal liye hain aur bas 4-5 hi hain jo bahut pehle se hain mere saath,” he said, pointing out that only a small circle of long-standing companions now remain close to him.

Despite such a regimented lifestyle, Salman made it clear that he does not harbour regrets about his choices. “And I don’t mind it… Ya toh yeh chahiye ke aap ghumo phiro aur yeh sab na ho, that is something that I don’t want,” he said, suggesting that his priorities lie elsewhere and that he finds satisfaction in his work ethic rather than in casual socialising.

The actor acknowledged the love and respect he receives from his fans, noting that this admiration motivates him even during moments when he might feel complacent. That connection with his audience, he said, is something he tries to embrace and enjoy.

Salman’s comments come amid continued interest in his personal and professional life. His austere lifestyle revelation accompanying his presence at an international film festival, where he was photographed with global celebrities like Johnny Depp, sparked fresh discussion online about the sacrifices that often accompany sustained stardom.

While many celebrities elaborate on their social lives or frequent outings, Salman’s admission highlights a contrasting experience: one where routine, discipline and work have taken precedence over casual social habits. Whether talking about his film commitments or his sparse social outings, the message was clear: his life outside work is defined by focus and select personal relationships, rather than the night-out culture often associated with stars.

As Salman continues to balance global appearances with his acting career, his understated lifestyle remains a personal choice, one that reinforces his image not just as a blockbuster star, but as an individual shaped by dedication, discipline and a singular commitment to his craft.