SIT Files Over 3500-Page Charge Sheet in Late Actor Zubeen Garg’s Death Case, Deets Inside

The death of Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg has shocked the nation, and now, three months after his tragic passing, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has filed a charge sheet that spans more than 3500 pages. This is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Zubeen’s untimely death, which occurred on September 19, 2025, while he was swimming during a trip to Singapore.

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg’s Death Case Investigation

The case has taken a controversial turn with the inclusion of murder charges, despite earlier reports that attributed the cause of death to drowning. Zubeen Garg, a beloved cultural figure and the brand ambassador for the North East India Festival, had traveled to Singapore for the festival. On the fateful day of September 19, before the festival began, Zubeen went on a yacht trip with members of the Assam Association Singapore.

Zubeen Garg

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Trolled For Not Showing Enthusiasm At His Grand Birthday Celebration After Winning Bigg Boss 19

During this excursion, he went swimming, and it was reported that he lost consciousness in the water. He was later pronounced dead, and the preliminary cause of death was attributed to drowning by the Singaporean authorities. However, the investigation has not followed a straightforward path. Initial statements from the Singapore police indicated that there were no signs of foul play, and they ruled the death as an accident.

Zubeen Garg

Despite this, the Assam Police CID registered a case with charges ranging from criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, to death by negligence. In November, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made strong public statements asserting that Zubeen’s death was a murder, leading to a dramatic shift in the investigation.

Zubeen Garg

The SIT, led by Special DG Munna Prasad Gupta, has now filed a comprehensive charge sheet in the case, which includes not just evidence but also key witness testimonies. The charge sheet, spanning over 3500 pages, was submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Guwahati on December 12, 2025. Four trunks containing the investigation’s documents were delivered to the court around 11:20 AM on that day. As part of the investigation, the SIT has arrested seven individuals, including key figures in Zubeen’s circle.