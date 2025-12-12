Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rejects Rift Rumours With Late Irrfan Khan, Recalls Bond From The Lunchbox

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has publicly dismissed long-standing rumours of a rift with the late actor Irrfan Khan, saying that the widely circulated speculation about tension between them during the making of their acclaimed film The Lunchbox was far from the truth. In a candid interview, Nawazuddin described Irrfan as a mentor and an “older brother,” and reiterated the deep respect and affection he held for the late star.

In conversation with Hindi Rush, Nawazuddin addressed questions about the decades-old speculation, stating clearly that reports of a tiff were unfounded. “That was just the news. I don’t think everything reported in the news is the truth,” he said, brushing aside the narrative that their relationship had been strained. He emphasised that such rumours often originate on social platforms and can be misleading, not reflective of reality.

Nawazuddin’s clarification comes at a time when audiences and colleagues alike continue to remember Irrfan Khan’s legacy with admiration following his death in 2020. The two actors shared the screen in The Lunchbox, a 2013 drama that became a landmark in Indian cinema for its nuanced storytelling and international acclaim. Nawazuddin recalled that the film was made on a very limited budget, which left little room for anything but focus on work. “Our film couldn’t afford this. We were making the film on a very small budget so we couldn’t waste time on such useless things,” he said, underlining that the production environment was one of collaboration rather than conflict.

Beyond The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin and Irrfan had a long association dating back to their days at the National School of Drama, where they shared training and craft. Nawazuddin said that even as Irrfan was preparing for Hollywood projects, he spent time alongside him, helping him rehearse by reading lines and providing cues. “Irrfan bhai was my senior, and we shared a very long association. Even when he was preparing for his Hollywood films, I would be with him all the time. I’d read lines with him, give him cues, just so he could rehearse. His aashirvaad (blessing) has always been there. I saw him as an older brother,” Nawazuddin said, reflecting on the depth of their professional and personal relationship.

Their collaboration extended across several films, Nawazuddin estimated working with Irrfan in around seven to eight projects, though not all were released. This long and productive partnership belied the notion that there had been significant interpersonal issues. Over the years, fragments of commentary, such as remarks by Nawazuddin’s brother that neither actor would enter a set without the other, had fuelled rumours of a falling out. But Nawazuddin’s own account paints a far more respectful and supportive bond between the two.

The late Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 after battling a colon infection and a neuroendocrine tumour, was widely admired for his versatility, humility and global appeal. His work spanned independent Indian cinema and major international films, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and peers alike. Many in the industry have continually spoken about the warmth and generosity he showed on sets, testimonials that align with Nawazuddin’s reflections.

By publicly addressing the rumours, Nawazuddin not only pays tribute to a cherished colleague but also reinforces the importance of scrutinising rumours that often circulate unchecked in entertainment media. His remarks serve as a reminder of the collaborative spirit that defined many of his formative years alongside one of India’s most respected actors.