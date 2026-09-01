Badshah’s Wife Isha Rikhi’s Repost On ‘Fake Personality’ Surfaces Amid Split Within 5 Months Of Marriage

Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s reported separation has sparked considerable discussion online, especially after an old social media repost by Isha resurfaced amid the breakup buzz. The post, which reportedly touched upon the idea of a “fake personality,” has caught the attention of netizens, who are now connecting it with the couple’s reported decision to part ways.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have generally preferred to keep their relationship away from excessive media attention. While the couple was often discussed in entertainment circles, they rarely opened up publicly about the details of their personal life. Their reported split, therefore, has come as a surprise to many fans.

Amid the separation reports, an old repost from Isha Rikhi has resurfaced on social media. The post reportedly discussed people who present a different version of themselves in public, referring to the concept of a “fake personality.” Although the post does not directly mention Badshah or their relationship, its timing has led social media users to speculate about whether it carries any connection to the couple’s current situation.

It is important to note that Isha has not publicly stated that the repost was directed at Badshah. Social media posts are often interpreted differently by fans, and an old repost should not automatically be considered a statement about a current personal matter.

Badshah, meanwhile, has continued to maintain a strong professional presence in the music industry. Over the years, the rapper has established himself as one of the most successful names in Indian pop and Bollywood music. His personal life has also frequently attracted attention, although he has generally chosen to keep private matters away from the spotlight.

The reported separation after only five months of marriage has naturally generated curiosity among fans. However, neither the resurfaced post nor online speculation can establish the actual reason behind the couple’s reported split.

For now, social media users continue to revisit Isha Rikhi’s old posts and discuss whether they offer any clues about what may have happened between the two. Until the couple provides more details, the exact circumstances surrounding their reported separation remain private.

The development has once again shown how quickly old social media posts can resurface when celebrities face major changes in their personal lives. While fans may continue to speculate, respecting the couple’s privacy remains important as both reportedly move forward separately.