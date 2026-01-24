‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame Neha Marda Makes TV Comeback as an Entrepreneur on Shark Tank India 5, Launched Body Odor Brand

Popular television actress Neha Marda, best known for her role as Gehna in Balika Vadhu, is all set to return to the small screen but this time in a completely new avatar. After staying away from television since the birth of her daughter in 2023, Neha is making a powerful comeback as a businesswoman on Shark Tank India Season 5. The makers of Shark Tank India recently dropped a promo on their official Instagram handle, which quickly grabbed attention.

In the video, Neha Marda is seen pitching her personal care brand and opening up about a deeply personal issue she faced after pregnancy, which eventually inspired her entrepreneurial journey. In the promo, Neha candidly talks about experiencing body odor issues after pregnancy, something that affected her confidence significantly. Sharing her emotional journey, she says that despite trying multiple solutions, nothing seemed to work.

According to Neha, what started as a personal struggle soon turned into a business idea. She revealed that as an actress, losing confidence due to such an issue was extremely difficult for her, and she wanted to create a solution that could help others facing the same problem. Neha Marda’s pitch did not go easy on Shark Tank India 5. Despite being a well-known face in the Hindi television industry, the Sharks questioned her brand rigorously.

Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta were seen closely analyzing her product, pricing strategy, and brand positioning. The Sharks also discussed whether Neha’s celebrity status gave her an unfair advantage in marketing and sales. They questioned the brand’s initial reach and growth, asking if her popularity as a TV actress played a key role in attracting customers.

During the pitch, Anupam Mittal raised concerns about the product’s fragrance claims, questioning whether they were genuine or just a marketing gimmick. Namita Thapar, on the other hand, pointed out the high pricing of the product. She questioned whether a roll-on priced at ₹999 could appeal to Indian consumers when similar deodorants are available in the market for ₹100–₹200. These sharp questions made Neha’s pitch even more intense, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming episode.