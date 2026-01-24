Mouni Roy Says She Was Harassed On Stage At Karnal Event, Issues Statement

Actor Mouni Roy has spoken out after a troubling incident at a cultural event in Karnal, Haryana, where she says she was harassed on stage by elderly men while interacting with the audience. The actress has issued a statement calling attention to what happened, underscoring concerns about crowd behaviour and performer safety at public appearances.

The incident occurred during a public event held in Karnal, where Mouni Roy was present as a guest. Videos shared online show her on stage, greeting fans and engaging with the audience when several men reportedly approached her too closely and touched her inappropriately. The moments caught on camera sparked immediate reactions from viewers on social media, with many condemning the behaviour and expressing concern for the actor’s safety.

Following the spread of footage from the event, Mouni released a statement addressing the incident and describing her emotional response. “I was taken aback by what happened on stage,” she said, emphasising that the actions of the men were unwelcome and made her uncomfortable. She thanked those who raised concerns online but also urged for more responsible crowd management and respect for performers who interact with the public at such events.

Mouni’s statement drew attention to the fact that harassment can occur in unexpected settings and that even public figures are vulnerable when safety measures are insufficient. She highlighted the importance of personal boundaries and the responsibility of event organisers to ensure secure environments for performers and attendees alike.

The actress also expressed gratitude toward fans who came to her defence online, with many voices condemning the inappropriate behaviour and urging for greater awareness around harassment. Comments on social media reflected a mix of support for Mouni and criticism of those who crossed acceptable lines of conduct at the event.

Organisers of the Karnal event have not yet issued a detailed public response to the allegations, but sources familiar with the situation told news outlets that security arrangements are under review. Ensuring the safety of guests and performers at public gatherings has been a topic of concern in recent years, especially following similar incidents affecting celebrities at fan events, concerts and promotional appearances.

Advocates for women’s safety and public dignity welcomed Mouni Roy’s statement, noting that public complaints from well-known figures can amplify wider conversations about harassment and appropriate conduct in public spaces. They pointed out that performers who interact with audiences deserve the same respect and protection as any individual in a public setting.

The incident in Karnal echoes broader debates in Indian society about crowd behaviour and the treatment of women in public spaces. While celebrities often enjoy enthusiastic receptions from fans, there is a clear expectation that admiration should never cross into disrespectful or invasive territory. Mouni’s remarks highlighted this boundary and reminded audiences that personal space must be preserved, regardless of a person’s public status.

Several commentators noted that well-organised public events usually involve strict security protocols, including controlled access to stages and designated interaction zones, precisely to prevent situations like the one described by Mouni. They argued that better planning and vigilant crowd management could go a long way in safeguarding both performers and audiences.

As of now, no legal complaint has been reported in connection with the Karnal incident, but Mouni Roy’s public statement has raised the profile of the issue and encouraged discussion about respect, safety and appropriate fan behaviour during live events.