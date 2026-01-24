Mrs World 2001 Winner Aditi Govitrikar Recalls Discrimination, Says She Didn’t Get the Respect Given to Priyanka Chopra & Lara Dutta

Actress, model, physician, and psychologist Aditi Govitrikar, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Mrs. World title in 2001, has opened up about the discrimination she faced despite her international achievement. In a recent interview, Aditi revealed that although she won a global beauty pageant in the same era as Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, she did not receive the same recognition or rewards as them.

Aditi’s revelation has sparked fresh conversations around bias in the beauty and entertainment industry, especially regarding how different pageant titles are valued. In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, Aditi Govitrikar compared her experience with that of Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, who won Miss World and Miss Universe respectively in 2000. She shared that while their wins were celebrated lavishly, her achievement as Mrs. World was largely overlooked.

Aditi said that during the celebration party, she realized the stark difference in treatment. While Priyanka and Lara received luxurious rewards like cars and flats, she was handed only a bouquet of flowers. She explained that one of the major reasons behind this disparity was that she was not associated with the same publication or media backing as them. Recalling a light-hearted yet telling moment, Aditi revealed that Lara Dutta herself joked about the situation, pointing out that while they received material rewards, Aditi already had a husband.

Though Aditi handled the moment with grace, the incident highlighted the unequal recognition she faced despite making history. Aditi Govitrikar married her college senior Muffazal Lakdawala in 1998 after dating him for six years. Their relationship faced resistance from both families due to religious differences. Despite the opposition, Aditi went ahead with the marriage, converted to Islam, and changed her name to Sarah Lakdawala.

The actress became a mother to her daughter Kiara in 1999 and later welcomed her son Zian in 2007. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2008, and Aditi was granted custody of both her children. Apart from her pageant success, Aditi Govitrikar has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry. She made her film debut with the Telugu blockbuster Thammudu, which turned out to be a superhit. She later appeared in films like Paheli and played a notable role in De Dana Dan.