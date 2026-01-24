Mouni Roy Faces Harassment at Haryana Event By Several Elderly Men, Shares Shocking Experience on Social Media

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has spoken out about a deeply disturbing incident that allegedly took place during an event in Karnal, Haryana. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share her ordeal, claiming that she was harassed by members of the audience, including elderly men, while she was attending the event as a performer. Mouni’s statements have sparked outrage online and reopened conversations about women’s safety at public events, especially for artists.

According to Mouni Roy, the incident occurred as soon as she began walking towards the stage. She alleged that several men, including two elderly men whom she described as being her grandparents’ age, touched her waist under the pretext of clicking photographs. Expressing her disappointment, the actress wrote that when she politely asked them to remove their hands, they reacted negatively. She stated that their behavior made her extremely uncomfortable and shocked, especially given their age.

Mouni further revealed that the situation worsened once she reached the stage. She alleged that two men standing in the front row passed lewd remarks, made obscene gestures, and hurled abuses at her during the performance. She shared that when she initially gestured for them to stop, they began throwing roses at her. Feeling humiliated and disturbed, Mouni briefly walked off the stage mid-performance but returned shortly afterward to complete her act.

Despite this, she claimed that neither the organizers nor any family members intervened or removed the men from the venue. Deeply affected by the incident, Mouni Roy expressed concern for newcomers in the industry. She questioned what young girls, who are just starting out and performing at such events, might have to endure if someone as established as her could face such behavior. She stated that she was humiliated and shocked and urged the authorities to take strict action against what she called intolerable and disgraceful conduct.

In her Instagram Stories, Mouni emphasized that artists attend such events to earn an honest living and to contribute to people’s happiness. She questioned how the same individuals would feel if similar behavior were directed at their own daughters, sisters, or family members. In another post, she alleged that the men were recording videos from a low angle due to the height of the stage and reacted aggressively when asked to stop. Expressing her anguish, Mouni wrote that while she loves her country, its people, and traditions, such incidents leave her speechless and heartbroken.