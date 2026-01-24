Janhvi Kapoor Defends Artistic Freedom, Responds To Narashja Rathore’s Video On Spiritual Criticism

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has weighed in on a recent social media video by spiritual speaker Narashja Rathore that criticised certain creative expressions and sparked debate about artistic freedom and respect for spiritual beliefs. Janhvi’s response emphasises her support for freedom of expression while calling for sensitivity and dialogue over confrontation.

The exchange began when Narashja Rathore posted a video on social media addressing what he described as a trend of “shaming spiritual people” and disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. In his message, Rathore raised concerns about how certain artistic works and public expressions could be perceived as undermining age-old spiritual practices and values. His comments resonated with some followers who feel that cultural and spiritual traditions should be upheld and treated with reverence.

The video gained traction online and generated mixed reactions. Some users supported Rathore’s call to protect religious sensitivity, while others saw it as an attempt to curtail artistic creativity. The debate quickly drew attention from various corners of public life, including members of the entertainment industry.

Janhvi Kapoor, whose work often intersects with contemporary themes and diverse cultural influences, responded thoughtfully to the discussion triggered by Rathore’s video. In her statement, she underlined the importance of artistic freedom, asserting that creative expression and spiritual respect can co-exist. “I believe that art and spirituality both have profound places in society,” she said. “One should not have to come at the cost of the other.”

Janhvi’s remarks stressed that art has long been a medium for reflection, challenge and dialogue. She pointed out that creative expression can inspire empathy, provoke thought and bridge cultural divides without necessarily disrespecting spiritual sentiments. At the same time, she acknowledged that artists and audiences alike must remain mindful of the diverse beliefs that shape public sensibilities.

Her response came at a moment when conversations around creative boundaries and cultural values are increasingly prominent. In recent years, social media has amplified both artistic content and reactions to it, sometimes leading to polarised views on what is acceptable or offensive. Janhvi’s approach sought to find a balance, urging audiences to engage in meaningful conversations rather than resort to condemnation.

Fans and fellow industry members reacted to Janhvi’s statement with varied opinions. Many praised her for advocating artistic freedom while demonstrating respect for cultural diversity. Supporters emphasised that her call for dialogue rather than division reflected a mature stance on a complex issue. Others noted that actors and creators often navigate a fine line between innovation and respect for tradition, and welcomed her emphasis on mutual understanding.

Also Read:Mouni Roy Says She Was Harassed On Stage At Karnal Event, Issues Statement

Critics of Rathore’s original video argued that invoking spiritual sensitivity should not be used to stifle creativity or criticism. They pointed out that artistic works have historically played important roles in questioning norms and expanding cultural horizons. For them, Janhvi’s support for artistic freedom aligned with broader principles of creative autonomy.

On the other hand, some users defended Rathore’s perspective, arguing that spiritual values are deeply rooted and deserve protection from perceived misrepresentation or ridicule. These voices called for artistic communities to be more considerate when engaging with cultural and spiritual themes.

Janhvi Kapoor’s participation in the conversation highlights how public figures can influence debates that go beyond entertainment and touch on cultural and philosophical questions. Her remarks underscore that open dialogue, rather than confrontational rhetoric, may be key to navigating differences in a pluralistic society.