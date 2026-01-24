Nimrat Kaur Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Martyred Father, Shares Childhood Photos; Prays For Fallen Soldiers: See Here!

Nimrat began her professional journey as a print model before moving into theatre acting. She gained early recognition with Anurag Kashyap’s production Peddlers in 2012. Her career reached a turning point with the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox in 2014, where she starred opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan, which cemented her status as a versatile performer in Indian cinema.

Actress Nimrat Kaur on Friday paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Major Bhupender Singh, as she marked 32 years since his martyrdom in service of the nation. Calling him a self-made son of the soil and a fearless soldier, Nimrat shared on Instagram that he lived and sacrificed his life with rare courage and dignity. She posted a series of photographs while thanking the Indian Army and local administration for immortalising his legacy in Ganganagar, his birthplace, and in the Kashmir Valley, where he was martyred while defending the country, with pride, respect, remembrance, honour, gratitude, love, legacy.

Nimrat Kaur Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Martyred Father

“It’s been 32 years since Papa left us in the service of the nation. A self-made son of the soil, a peerless husband and father, and beyond everything, a lion-hearted soldier who feared nothing, not even death we were told, in his final moments,” Nimrat mentioned in the caption.

Further, the actress wrote “Forever grateful to the Indian Army and the administration to have immortalised Papa’s name on the soil he was born in Ganganagar and where he breathed his last in Kashmir valley.” She stated that on this day her memories of her father feel stronger than ever, and she offered heartfelt prayers for every soldier who has laid down their life in the line of duty. “His sacrifice, courage, values and grit live on in the memories of his brother soldiers and us all…”

Nimrat concluded by saying that she feels deeply honoured to always be known as Major Bhupender Singh’s daughter and to carry forward his enduring legacy of courage, sacrifice, and selfless service to the nation. “Remembering Papa more today than every other day and praying for every soldier who’s lost their lives in action… Honoured to always be known as Major Bhupender’s daughter,” she concluded.

Work Front

Nimrat Kaur began her professional journey as a print model before moving into theatre and eventually acting. She made her film debut in 2012 with Peddlers, produced by Anurag Kashyap. The actress later rose to prominence with her breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed 2014 drama The Lunchbox, where she starred opposite the late Irrfan Khan.

In 2015, she portrayed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in a recurring role during the fourth season of the American television series Homeland, a character she later reprised in its eighth season. She went on to appear in the American mystery series Wayward Pines and the Indian drama series School of Lies. She was most recently seen in the third season of The Family Man, created by Raj & DK.