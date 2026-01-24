Rashami Desai Reveals She Is Open To Getting Married In 2026, Opens Up on Second Marriage and Motherhood Plans

Popular television actress Rashami Desai, known for her powerful performances in shows like Uttaran, Bigg Boss 13, and several others, has once again grabbed attention, this time for her honest thoughts on marriage, relationships, and motherhood. Over the years, Rashami has often made headlines for her personal life, and now she has spoken candidly about her future plans. In a recent interaction with one of the media houses, Rashami Desai revealed that she is open to getting married again and hopes that 2026 brings positive changes in her life.

The actress, who was previously married to actor Nandish Sandhu, shared that marriage is definitely something she is thinking about. Talking about her plans, Rashami said that if she finds the right partner, she will take the next step and won’t hesitate to share the news publicly. Calling 2026 an auspicious year, she expressed optimism and hoped that everything would fall into place at the right time.

During the same conversation, Rashami Desai spoke thoughtfully about relationships and how every couple has their own beliefs and way of living. She emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to family and relationships. Rashami explained that while some couples want biological children, others prefer adoption, and some are content with just companionship. According to her, everyone’s journey is unique, and choices should be respected without judgment.

One of the most talked-about revelations from the interview was Rashami Desai’s desire to become a mother. The actress shared that she does want a child, but only after marriage. She made it clear that for her, it is important that her child grows up with both parents. Rashami stated that whether she chooses adoption or has a biological child, she wants her child to have a father.

She also spoke about her belief in balance and equality, referring to the concept of Ardhanarishvara, which symbolizes the union of masculine and feminine energies. According to Rashami, this balance exists across all religions and cultures, and she does not want to disrupt that harmony in her personal life. Let us tell you tell you that Rashami Desai began her television career with Raavan and later appeared in shows like Pari Hoon Main and Meet Mila De Rabba. However, it was Uttaran that made her a household name and established her as one of the leading actresses on Indian television.