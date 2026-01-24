Mukesh Rishi Reacts to AR Rahman’s Communal Controversy, Says “Everyone’s Time Changes in the Industry”

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has recently found himself at the center of a debate following a statement that sparked mixed reactions across political and entertainment circles. While several celebrities and public figures have come forward to defend the legendary composer, others have expressed disagreement with his remarks. Now, veteran actor Mukesh Rishi has also shared his perspective on the issue.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Mukesh Rishi spoke candidly about AR Rahman’s statement and the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry. The popular 90s actor emphasized that change is inevitable and applies to everyone, regardless of their stature or achievements. Mukesh Rishi said that Rahman should not feel that people from his generation have been pushed out of the industry.

He pointed out that over the last several years, many new and talented individuals have entered the film world. According to him, talent can be subjective, someone may not appeal to one person but could still be blessed with opportunities by destiny. He added that the same rules apply to everyone in the industry, whether they are actors, music composers, or technicians. The actor further reflected on his own career, saying that he does not question why he gets less work now compared to earlier years.

Mukesh Rishi stated that he has accepted change and adapted himself accordingly. He highlighted how the film industry has evolved over time, mentioning that actors who were once lead heroes are now playing villain or character roles, roles that actors like him once portrayed. According to Rishi, this shift is natural and happens to everyone with time. Mukesh Rishi also reminded audiences of AR Rahman’s immense contribution to Indian cinema.

He pointed out that Rahman has worked in the industry for over two decades and has given countless memorable songs that people continue to cherish. He even noted that Rahman has delivered hit music in recent times as well. Rishi added that when someone has received so much success, love, and recognition, there is little reason to complain about changing circumstances. In his view, one should acknowledge what they have already achieved and accept the evolving nature of the industry.