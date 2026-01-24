Filmmaker Farah Khan Offers Film Role to Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Politely Declines The Offer

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is known for her elegance, confidence, and striking beauty. Though she stays away from films, Mira often grabs attention through her social media presence, where she regularly shares glimpses of her life. Recently, even filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan couldn’t help but admire Mira and went a step further by offering her a film role.

Let us tell you that Farah Khan recently met Mira Rajput during the shooting of her vlog. The meeting also featured Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. During their interaction, Farah was visibly impressed by Mira’s charm and personality. Praising her, Farah Khan openly told Mira that she looks no less than a Bollywood heroine and even offered her a role in one of her films. Farah reportedly said that Mira has the screen presence and beauty required to be a leading lady in films.

While the compliment left Mira Rajput blushing, she politely declined the offer. Mira has consistently maintained that she is not interested in joining the film industry. She is currently content with her personal and professional life and prefers to stay away from acting. It is worth noting that Mira Rajput is a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, managing her professional commitments alongside family life with ease.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and are considered one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. They are parents to two children, daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Despite being married to a top Bollywood star, Mira has carved out her own identity outside the film industry. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film ‘O Romeo’, which is slated to release in theatres on February 13.

The film stars Tripti Dimri opposite Shahid and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film, which marks another collaboration between Shahid and the celebrated director. While offers from big filmmakers like Farah Khan are no small thing, Mira Rajput’s decision once again proves that she is confident about her choices. Rather than chasing stardom, she continues to focus on her business ventures and family, winning hearts with her authenticity.