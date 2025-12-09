Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Threats Over Sharing Stage With Salman Khan; Actor Files Two Complaints with Mumbai Police

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh has reportedly received multiple threats from unknown individuals, prompting him to file two separate complaints with the Mumbai Police. According to reports, the callers allegedly demanded money and warned him against sharing the stage with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The threats were made from several phone numbers traced from Bihar to Mumbai and were issued by someone claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to several media houses, both complaints filed by Pawan Singh have now been forwarded to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals behind the threatening calls, and verify the authenticity of the gang-related claims. Along with this, the police is also ensuring proper security for Pawan Singh.

Authorities are treating the matter with seriousness due to the gang name involved and the nature of the threats. Reports further state that Pawan Singh received a phone call specifically instructing him not to share the stage with Salman Khan. The caller allegedly warned him that there would be serious consequences if he went ahead with his scheduled appearance. Pawan’s team members and those managing his events also received threatening messages on their mobile phones, increasing concern within his circle.

Despite the threats, Pawan Singh refused to back down. He not only attended the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale but also performed on stage with Salman Khan, dancing to one of his hit songs. His performance clips quickly went viral, with fans praising Pawan for giving a bold and befitting response to the threat-makers. In a heartwarming moment, Pawan was even seen kissing Salman Khan’s hand on stage as a gesture of respect, further winning the admiration of viewers.

Let us tell you that the incident has sparked major concern among fans, but Pawan Singh’s fearless appearance alongside Salman Khan has earned him widespread praise. With the Mumbai Police now actively investigating the threat calls, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. It is not the first time that a celebrity has received death threats from Lawrence gang but before Pawan Singh, Salman Khan was also attacked.