Fans Praise Armaan Malik’s Support For Payal Malik After Her Pregnancy Workout Video Goes Viral On Social Media

YouTuber Armaan Malik and his family often remain in the spotlight, and this time it’s his first wife Payal Malik who has sparked a major discussion online. A new video of Payal doing a heavy gym workout during pregnancy has gone viral, attracting mixed reactions from viewers. Currently enjoying her third pregnancy, Payal appears extremely focused on her fitness routine. In the viral clip, she is seen exercising in the gym with her baby bump clearly visible.

Armaan Malik is also present in the video, staying close to her and seemingly helping her maintain balance and offering emotional support. While many viewers applauded Armaan for being a supportive husband, others questioned the need for such strenuous workouts during pregnancy. Some users commented that Payal and Armaan’s chemistry looked sweeter in the absence of his second wife, Kritika Malik. Meanwhile, several people expressed concern, asking why she was engaging in such intense exercises when she’s expecting.

Amid the buzz, fans also appreciated Payal’s positivity and energy, noting that she looked genuinely happy while working out. Recently, Payal Malik had faced allegations on social media claiming that her pregnancy was fake. Responding to these rumors, she released a vlog in which she gave a bold and direct statement, “If those who are saying that my pregnancy is fake can prove it, then I will be their slave for the next 10 years. I will transfer everything I own to their name.”

Her straightforward reply has been widely discussed among her followers and left many impressed by her confidence. Armaan Malik’s personal life has always been unconventional and widely debated. He is married to two wives, Payal and Kritika and all three of them live together harmoniously. Let us tell you that Armaan married Payal Malik in 2011, just seven days after meeting her. In 2018, without divorcing Payal, Armaan married Kritika, who was Payal’s best friend at the time.

The trio recently gained widespread visibility after appearing together on Bigg Boss OTT 3, where their family dynamics became a major talking point. Despite frequent controversies, the Malik family has built a huge online following, and their personal lives often dominate social media discussions. Payal Malik’s viral pregnancy workout video has once again placed the family at the center of online debate. While some appreciate her dedication to fitness and Armaan’s involvement, others feel such heavy exercises may not be suitable during pregnancy.