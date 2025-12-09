Tanya Mittal Visits Siddhivinayak After Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Distributes Silver Coins to Paparazzi Also Reveals Why She Unfollowed Neelam Giri

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal made a special visit to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha, Tanya expressed gratitude for her journey and the love she received from the audience. What caught everyone’s attention was her heartwarming gesture toward the paparazzi stationed outside the temple.

A video of Tanya personally handing out silver coins to each cameraman has gone viral on social media. Fans are loving her humility and generosity, praising her for acknowledging the efforts of the media who follow celebrities through rain or shine. Many users commented that Tanya’s down-to-earth nature has won their hearts yet again. During her interaction with the media, Tanya was asked about the buzz surrounding Neelam Giri unfollowing her on Instagram.

Tanya clarified that Neelam had not unfollowed her, she herself had unfollowed Neelam after watching certain interviews post the show. According to Tanya, she saw Neelam criticizing her in multiple interviews after the show ended. Let us tell you that Tanya shared that inside the house she had always been truthful with Neelam and had even mentioned that she wasn’t lying about anything. However, she was surprised to hear Neelam speak negatively about her behind her back, even calling her fake”in front of other contestants.

Let us tell you that Tanya stated that she doesn’t want to maintain a friendship that feels fake, and this is the sole reason she has unfollowed Neelam on social media. Tanya also revealed that she will be staying in Mumbai for a couple of days before heading back to her hometown Gwalior. She expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout the season and said she is excited to meet her family and fans back home.

This season of Bigg Boss concluded with some unexpected twists and emotional moments. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show, Farrhana Bhatt became the first Runner-Up, Praneet More stood at third place, Tanya Mittal at fourth, and Amaal Malik at fifth position. Fans continue to celebrate the contestants on social media, and Tanya’s Siddhivinayak video has only added to the buzz.