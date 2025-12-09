Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Undergoes TAVI Procedure for Severe Aortic Stenosis, Sharman Joshi Shared Health Update

Legendary Bollywood actor Prem Chopra, aged 90, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on November 8 due to chest congestion. After medical tests, doctors discovered that he was suffering from severe aortic stenosis, a serious heart condition. Chopra remained in the hospital for seven days and has now returned home following successful treatment. His son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi took to social media to share details about the health scare and express gratitude to the medical team that treated the veteran star.

Sharman Joshi revealed that Prem Chopra had developed severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the aortic valve narrows, restricting proper blood flow from the heart to the aorta and the rest of the body. This condition can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness or fainting. In addition to the heart issue, doctors also found that an infection had spread through his body, making the situation more serious.

To treat the narrowed valve, doctors performed a TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure. This modern and minimally invasive technique allows doctors to replace or repair the aortic valve without open-heart surgery, making it safer for elderly patients. Sharman Joshi praised cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, who carried out the procedure with precision and care.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Sharman wrote, “On behalf of my family, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao. They provided excellent treatment to my father-in-law, Mr. Prem Chopra. Papa was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully replaced the valve through the TAVI procedure without open-heart surgery. Dr. Gokhale’s constant guidance at every step gave us confidence. Papa is now home and feeling much better.”

Sharman also shared photos of Prem Chopra from the hospital, including one featuring actor Jeetendra, who visited the veteran star during his stay. As per reports, Chopra was initially admitted due to chest congestion. Further tests revealed heart complications and an internal infection, prompting timely medical intervention. Prem Chopra is now back at home and recovering well.