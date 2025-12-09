Sara Khan Faces Online Backlash After Marriage to Krish Pathak, Actress Responds with a Strong Message on Faith and Respect

Actress Sara Khan, who recently tied the knot with Sunil Lahri’s son, Krish Pathak, continues to face online trolling ever since she made her relationship public. While well-wishers have showered blessings on the newlyweds, a section of social media users has been posting harsh comments on her pictures and videos. The negativity intensified after Sara shared a romantic photo with Krish, with some users even advising her to change her name and warning her that her life would be ruined.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak first had a court marriage on October 6, making their relationship official before the law. Two months later, on December 6, the couple celebrated their union with wedding ceremonies conducted according to both Hindu and Muslim traditions. Sara shared several stunning pictures capturing the rituals from both cultures, including a moment where Krish applied sindoor on Sara’s forehead.

While many fans praised the couple for honoring both faiths with equal respect, trolls used the opportunity to attack them over their interfaith marriage. Whenever Sara posts new wedding photos, the comment section quickly divides. In her latest picture with Krish, some users questioned why she wasn’t wearing a mangalsutra. Others insisted she must change her name after marriage. A few warned her that her decision to marry outside her religion would ruin her life.

Despite the negativity, the actress has continued to share glimpses of her married life, focusing instead on positivity and love. In response to repeated trolling especially after their October 6 court marriage, Sara Khan earlier posted a heartfelt video on Instagram. In it, she addressed the online hate with clarity and grace and said, “Please understand that no religion teaches you to belittle or disrespect another religion or faith. We are sharing our marital status with our fans and are not seeking anyone’s approval because we already have the approval of our families and the law.”

Sara further stated, “My relationship with my God is mine, entirely mine. No one has the right to comment between me and my God. No religion teaches you to use abusive language or interfere in someone’s life.” Her message received praise from fans who admired her dignity and strength in dealing with unnecessary criticism. Alongside the trolling, rumors have surfaced claiming that Sunil Lahiri, best known for his role as Lakshman in Ramayan, is unhappy with his son Krish Pathak’s marriage to Sara Khan. Reports suggest that this might be why he did not attend any ceremony, from the court marriage to the traditional wedding.