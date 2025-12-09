Ahan Shetty’s Fierce First Look From Border 2 Surfaces On Social Media; Fans Call It a “Blockbuster” Already

The excitement surrounding Border 2, produced under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films, is skyrocketing as the makers gear up for the film’s theatrical release on January 23, 2026. After first looks of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, the team has now revealed Ahan Shetty’s intense character poster and fans are absolutely thrilled to see this. In Border 2, Ahan Shetty will be seen playing a Navy officer, and his first look promises a career-defining performance.

Ahan Shetty’s First Look From Border 2 Released

The poster shows him standing amid a war-like battlefield, dressed in a blood-stained military uniform, firing a mortar gun with raw aggression. His intense expression and fierce body language have sparked huge buzz online, with many calling it Ahan’s strongest avatar yet. Fans believe this film could mark a major turning point in his career. T-Series Films shared Ahan’s poster on Instagram, prompting fans to erupt with excitement.

It garnered several comments including, “Blockbuster poster!”, “The film will be as explosive as the poster looks.” “Release the trailer already!” “Ahan Shetty looks UNSTOPPABLE.” Many users have demanded that the makers drop the trailer soon, as the powerful visuals have already set expectations sky-high. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The first Border, released in 1996, is considered one of Bollywood’s most iconic war dramas. Directed by J.P. Dutta, it featured an all-star cast Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Raj Babbar. For Border 2, only Sunny Deol, who also appeared in the blockbuster Gadar 2 returns from the original lineup.

With powerful first looks, a massive star cast, and the emotional legacy of the original film, Border 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2026. Let us tell you that Ahan Shetty’s intense avatar in the pictures has already set the tone for a grand cinematic experience, and his fans cannot wait for what comes next as the expectations are quite high for the upcoming film.